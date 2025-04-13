Martingale Asset Management L P Has $541,000 Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,592. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 1.9 %

SMP opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $477.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $343.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

