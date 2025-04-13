Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,361 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,223,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 371,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $81,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.0 %

ZBH opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.