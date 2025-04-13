Cerity Partners LLC Buys 4,340 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $481.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $355.12 and a one year high of $531.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.17.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

