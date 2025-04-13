Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 3,397 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
Shares of LNW opened at $78.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Light & Wonder
In related news, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $248,652.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,161,513.74. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This trade represents a 18.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Light & Wonder Company Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
