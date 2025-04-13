Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 240.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,051 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,561.36. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,831.23. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.