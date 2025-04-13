Martingale Asset Management L P Has $510,000 Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alexander’s by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.43 and its 200-day moving average is $211.60. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $251.63.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Equities analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

