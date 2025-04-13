17,646 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 5,705.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ACV Auctions by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $1,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,145.58. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

