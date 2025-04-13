Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

