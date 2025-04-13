Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,325 Shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Southern States Bancshares were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 206.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSBK stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.81%.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

