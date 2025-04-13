Martingale Asset Management L P Has $567,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Teradata were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $36,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 993,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 408,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Teradata by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after buying an additional 324,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 269,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.