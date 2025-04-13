Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 157,304 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

