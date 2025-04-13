Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.13.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $346.17 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

