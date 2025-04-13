Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 18,330 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 119,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 568,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Trading Up 1.0 %

ENVX stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

