F M Investments LLC Acquires New Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. State Street Corp grew its position in AXIS Capital by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 21.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 35.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,613,715. This represents a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $92.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.07. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.