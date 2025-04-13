F M Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,957 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,729,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,776,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,910,000 after buying an additional 151,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $99.56 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $254.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.01. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.71, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

