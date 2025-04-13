Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

SF opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

