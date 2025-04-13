Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Price

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WRB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered W. R. Berkley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.59.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,366,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,227 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 211.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,073 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.