Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

VONV opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

