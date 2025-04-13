Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

FDS opened at $425.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.46. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

