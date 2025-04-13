Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,163 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.