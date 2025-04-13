Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $1.28 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMAR. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of BATS:FMAR opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $756.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

