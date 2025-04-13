Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $26,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,046,000 after buying an additional 1,785,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $108,916,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,081,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 92,754 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $88.65 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average is $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

