Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Price

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

