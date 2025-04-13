Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 4,783 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 950,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after buying an additional 697,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,535,000 after acquiring an additional 362,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,210,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 256,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 235,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.