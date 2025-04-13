Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 25,164 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,164 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 534,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Radian Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

