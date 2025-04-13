iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,148,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after acquiring an additional 156,961 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,063,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 213,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 825,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,286,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6,321.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 477,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $54.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

