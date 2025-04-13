Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Revvity were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revvity by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,497 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revvity by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Revvity by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Revvity by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

