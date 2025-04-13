Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 101.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total value of $192,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,537.92. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,258 shares of company stock valued at $610,936 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $524.86.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $428.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.72. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $360.05 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.36%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

