Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $24,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,998,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 762,893 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

