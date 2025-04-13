Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,021,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

AVEM opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.