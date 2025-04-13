Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ATI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ATI by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,696,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after acquiring an additional 203,742 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,389,000 after purchasing an additional 197,270 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

