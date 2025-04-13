Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $144,961,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 619.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 430,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,127,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,890,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13. Crane has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

