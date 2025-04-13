Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HMC opened at $27.62 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

