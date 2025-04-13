Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,282,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 114.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cosan in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

