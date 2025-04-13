Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.14 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,544,000 after buying an additional 130,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,222,000 after acquiring an additional 380,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.92. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

