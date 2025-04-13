Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $26,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Everest Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Everest Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG opened at $349.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.47.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

