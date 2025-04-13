Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 6,400 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $23,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Veracyte by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Veracyte by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

