Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 121.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 139,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,426,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE WPC opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 170.33%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

