The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Holdings Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COCO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 41.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 200.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COCO stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 814,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,629,081.14. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,347. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,811. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

