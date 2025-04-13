Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $225,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.