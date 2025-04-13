Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Price

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $450.00 to $424.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.86.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $317.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $246.43 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.71.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,255. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.