Truist Financial Increases The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $385.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CI. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $329.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.31. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

