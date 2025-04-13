Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,994,000 after purchasing an additional 554,388 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.