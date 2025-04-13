Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $27,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,431,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,334,000 after acquiring an additional 105,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after purchasing an additional 199,433 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 400,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,576,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CLIP opened at $100.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $100.56.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

