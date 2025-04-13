Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Capri stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Capri has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Capri by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $3,804,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

