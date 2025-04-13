Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,476,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $151,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Samsara by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,129,000 after buying an additional 2,852,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Samsara by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $37.70 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,289.52. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $729,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,571,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,630,526. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,563,113 shares of company stock worth $66,802,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

