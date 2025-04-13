Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $141.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24. Clorox has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

