Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,148,387 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,452,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,148,387 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $41,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WBA opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.