Invesco Ltd. Has $137.02 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $137,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,458,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,278.20. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $98.61 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

