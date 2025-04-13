Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,071 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $31,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,285,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 217,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.1 %

DKS opened at $186.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average of $214.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

